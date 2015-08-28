FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
August 28, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bachem Holding H1 net income up 1.6 pct to CHF 12.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bachem Holding AG :

* Increased its sales by about 15 pct to nearly 100 million Swiss francs ($104 million) in the first half of 2015 (H1 2014: 86.7 million Swiss francs)

* H1 EBITDA advanced to 26.8 million Swiss francs and EBIT to 17.6 million Swiss francs

* H1 net income 12.6 million Swiss francs versus 12.4 million Swiss francs year ago

* Management confirms its annual target for 2015

* Based on a stable economic environment and current exchange rates, 2015 is expected to be a very good year Source text - bit.ly/1KoNVg9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
