BRIEF-Realdolmen Q1 group revenue falls 4.4% to 51.1 mln euros
#Office Equipment
August 28, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Realdolmen Q1 group revenue falls 4.4% to 51.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Realdolmen NV :

* Reports Q1 total group revenue of 51.1 million euros ($57.5 million) versus 53.5 million euros a year ago (down 4.4 percent)

* Expects FY 2015/2016 products business turnover to reduce compared to the strong sales of last year while margins should decrease due to competitive market pressure

* Sees full year turnover of services business slightly decrease

* Expect overall REBIT margins for the full year to be around last year’s level

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
