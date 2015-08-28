FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zuercher Kantonalbank H1 group profit up 16.9 pct to CHF 393 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zuercher Kantonalbank H1 group profit up 16.9 pct to CHF 393 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Zuercher Kantonalbank :

* Group profit of 393 million Swiss francs ($407.42 million) in first half of 2015, an increase of 16.9 pct compared to prior-year period

* H1 operating income grew significantly to 1,101 million francs, up 11.2 pct compared to same period a year ago

* H1 net interest income increased by 1.7 pct to 549 million francs compared to prior-year period

* H1 sales and trading income for first half of year improved markedly from 153 million francs in first half of 2014 to 213 million francs

* Sees solid result for 2015 as a whole Source text: bit.ly/1KRDaij Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9646 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.