BRIEF-Orco Property Group H1 net attributable loss shrinks to 17.1 mln euros
August 28, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orco Property Group H1 net attributable loss shrinks to 17.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Operating result as of June 2015 is represented by loss of 11.2 million euros ($12.6 million) compared to a loss of 24.0 million euros a year ago

* Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.0 million euros and amounts to loss of 2.3 million euros as at June 30, 2015, compared to loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago

* Total revenue decreased year on year to 7.3 million euros for first half of 2015 compared to 16.8 million euros over same period in 2014 (down 56 pct year-on-year)

* EPRA net asset value (EPRA NAV) per share as of June 30, 2015 is 0.66 euro compared to 0.67 euro as at Dec. 31, 2014

* Recorded in H1 lower net loss attributable to owners of company in amount of 17.1 million euros compared to a loss of 63.0 million euros over same period of 2014

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

