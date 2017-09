Aug 28 (Reuters) - Eifelhoehen Klinik AG :

* H1 net result after taxes of -1.125 million euros. This is about 1.242 million less than in the 1st half 2014

* H1 revenues increased by 1.507 million euros or 7.2 pct compared to 1st half of 2014

* Sees FY 2015 balanced consolidated operating result Source text: bit.ly/1i6sQfD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)