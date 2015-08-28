BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q2 net loss increases to DKK 76.8 million

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Financial results in line with expectations and important progress of the pipeline

* Q2 revenue 7.1 million Danish crowns ($1.07 million) versus 4.3 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net loss 76.8 million crowns versus loss 47.7 million crowns year ago

* Expected news flow outlook for H2 2015 Q3: LixiLan - outcome of LixiLan-l pivotal trial, stable glucagon (zp4207) multiply-dose - completion and results from phase ib trial

* Expected news flow outlook for H2 2015 4: lixisenatide - royalty report and update for Q3 2015, LixiLan - regulatory submission in US (Sanofi) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6280 Danish crowns)