FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cross Industries H1 earnings after tax up 31 pct to EUR 37.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 28, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cross Industries H1 earnings after tax up 31 pct to EUR 37.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Cross Industries AG :

* H1 revenues in amount of 624.5 million euros ($703.00 million)(+18 pct) after 527.5 million euros in previous year and an EBIT in amount of 61.6 million euros (+38 pct) after 44.8 million euros in previous year

* For overall year 2015 expects a continuing positive development of business performance as well as an increase of results compared to previous year

* H1 earnings after taxes increased from 28.8 million euros to 37.7 million euros (+31 pct) Source text: bit.ly/1LztoEu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.