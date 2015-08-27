FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rentabiliweb Group H1 consolidated EBIT up 63 pct at 1.7 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
August 27, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rentabiliweb Group H1 consolidated EBIT up 63 pct at 1.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Rentabiliweb Group SA :

* H1 consolidated revenue: up 14 pct at 38.5 million euros ($43.3 million)

* H1 consolidated EBIT: up 63 pct at 1.7 million euros

* H1 net profit: up 7.4 pct at 1.8 million euros

* Group upholds its installed run rate ambition for December 31, 2015 of between 1.5 billion euros and 1.7 billion euros, together with a signed run rate of between 2.6 billion euros and 3 billion euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.