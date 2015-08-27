BRIEF-Rentabiliweb Group H1 consolidated EBIT up 63 pct at 1.7 mln euros

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Rentabiliweb Group SA :

* H1 consolidated revenue: up 14 pct at 38.5 million euros ($43.3 million)

* H1 consolidated EBIT: up 63 pct at 1.7 million euros

* H1 net profit: up 7.4 pct at 1.8 million euros

* Group upholds its installed run rate ambition for December 31, 2015 of between 1.5 billion euros and 1.7 billion euros, together with a signed run rate of between 2.6 billion euros and 3 billion euros

