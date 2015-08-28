BRIEF-Raysearch swings to slim Q2 operating loss, order intake jumps

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Raysearch

* H1 operating profit amounted to SEK 31.0 m (8.4)

* H1 net sales for period amounted to SEK 165.1 m (105.8)

* H1 order intake excluding service agreements amounted to SEK 158.3 m (101.6), of which Raystation accounted for SEK 124.4 m (59.1)

* Q2 Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 77.3 M (51.9), of which RayStation accounted for SEK 53.9 M (23.6)

* Q2 Operating loss amounted to SEK 2.1 M (profit: 2.1)

* Q2 Order intake excluding service agreements amounted to SEK 72.0 M (46.8), of which RayStation accounted for SEK 55.3 M (24.4)