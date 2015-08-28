BRIEF-John Laing Infra Fund reports H1 NAV per share down 1.4 pct

Aug 28 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd :

* Underlying portfolio growth of 3.92 pct to 872.0 million stg , on a rebased portfolio value of 839.1 million stg

* Net Asset Value per share of 107.8pence, down 1.4 pct, or down 0.2 pct excluding unrealised exchange rate movements for H1

* Declared a dividend today of 3.375 pence per share, payable in October

* Profit before tax for H1 of 14.5 million stg