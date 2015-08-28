FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesnara says H1 pretax profit rises to 30.4 mln stg
#Financials
August 28, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chesnara says H1 pretax profit rises to 30.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc :

* Maximising value from in-force life and pensions book

* Value enhancement through writing profitable new business in Sweden

* IFRS profit before tax of 30.4 million stg, includes a gain of 16.2 million stg recognised on acquisition of Waard Group

* Net cash generation of 56.7 million stg

* 3.0 pct increase in interim dividend compared with 2014

* Group solvency ratio of 271 pct

* Value enhancing acquisition opportunities in UK and Western Europe, principally in 50 million stg - 200 million stg range, continue to be sought and examined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

