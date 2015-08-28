FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beter Bed H1 net profit jumps by 59.8% to 7.8 mln euros
August 28, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beter Bed H1 net profit jumps by 59.8% to 7.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding Nv :

* Reports H1 net profit increased by 59.8 percent to 7.8 million euros ($8.78 million) compared to 4.9 million euros for H1 2014

* H1 operating profit increases by 65.9 percent to 10.5 million euros compared to 6.4 million euros for H1 2014

* H1 revenue increases by 10.3 percent to 186.1 million euros

* Says in all countries underlying trend is positive and economic recovery in Netherlands seems to continue

* Intends to distribute an interim dividend in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
