BRIEF-Matas Q1 EBITA up at DKK 137.7 million
August 28, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Matas Q1 EBITA up at DKK 137.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Matas A/S

* Q1 2015/16 revenue was down by 0.1 percent year on year to 826.5 million Danish crowns ($124.7 million)

* Q1 2015/16 EBITA 137.7 million crowns equivalent to an EBITA margin of 16.7 percent, up from 15.8 percent in the year-earlier period

* Says financial targets for group for 2015/16 are unchanged

* Revenue is expected to be around 3.5 billion crowns, assuming like-for-like growth of approximately 2 pct

* EBITA margin is expected to be at a level of between 17.0 and 17.5 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6257 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

