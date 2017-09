Aug 28 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Groundbreaking for Mölndal Galleria and the new city centre

* Citycon will acquire NCC’s share of shopping centre when project is completed

* Investing a total of about 120 million euros

* New shopping centre is scheduled to open in 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)