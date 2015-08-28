BRIEF-Elior Participations 9M net profit more than tripled to 67.5 mln euros

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SCA :

* Reports consolidated revenue of 4,280.6 million euros ($4.8 billion) in the first nine months of 2014-2015, a 5.9 percent increase

* 9 month EBIT is 208.4 million euros versus 211.3 million euros a year ago

* 9 month attributable profit is 67.5 million euros versus 20.1 million euros a year ago

* Raises its revenue growth target for full-year 2014-2015 to at least 5 percent (previously at least 4 percent), with at least 2.5 percent organic growth (at least 2 percent previously)

* Sees full-year 2014-2015 stable EBITDA margin at 8.4 percent

* Sees full-year 2014-2015 increase in operating cash flow

* Sees for full-year 2014-2015 a sharp rise in earnings per share, leading to a strong increase in the dividend per share

