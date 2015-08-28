FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tamburi to raise stake in Azimut Benetti to about 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tamburi to raise stake in Azimut Benetti to about 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA (TIP SpA) :

* Azimut Benetti SpA and Tamburi decide to acquire equal stake in Azimut Benetti held by Mittel SpA, current shareholder with 6.2 percent

* Separate agreement provides that Tamburi will fully underwrite, by Aug. 31, capital increase for more than 30 million euros in Azimut Benetti SpA

* As a result Tamburi will own about 12 percent of Azimut Benetti SpA on a fully diluted basis Source text: bit.ly/1EonwOF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.