BRIEF-Tamburi to raise stake in Azimut Benetti to about 12 pct

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA (TIP SpA) :

* Azimut Benetti SpA and Tamburi decide to acquire equal stake in Azimut Benetti held by Mittel SpA, current shareholder with 6.2 percent

* Separate agreement provides that Tamburi will fully underwrite, by Aug. 31, capital increase for more than 30 million euros in Azimut Benetti SpA

* As a result Tamburi will own about 12 percent of Azimut Benetti SpA on a fully diluted basis Source text: bit.ly/1EonwOF

