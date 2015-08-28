BRIEF-Linas announces partial change of activity

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Linas AB :

* Board has been informed about notice of Verslo Dizainas regarding unilateral breach of equipment rent contract from Aug. 10

* Board decided to continue AB Linas activity organizing creation of textile items, sewing services and sales, without in-house production of fabrics

* Board decided production of fabrics previously provided in-house are to be contracted out with external partners

* Board decided to negotiate with UAB “Verslo Dizainas” regarding retain of weaving and finishing employees work places Source text for Eikon:

