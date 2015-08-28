FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Klövern resolves rent dispute; updates on rental contracts in Kista
August 28, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Klövern resolves rent dispute; updates on rental contracts in Kista

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Klovern :

* Says has extended two rental contracts in the property Isafjord 4 in Kista

* Says in total contracts encompass around 35,000 sq.m. of office space which have been extended to Dec. 31, 2025

* Rental contracts in Kista encompassing in total around 41,000 sq.m have been terminated as of Aug. 31, 2016

* Resolved rent dispute that is mentioned in interim report for period January-June 2015

* Additional 7 million Swedish crowns ($831,897) will burden profits in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4145 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

