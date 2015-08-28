FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sollers H1 net profit up at RUB 938 mln
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 28, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sollers H1 net profit up at RUB 938 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sollers :

* H1 net profit attributable to equity holders 938 million roubles ($13.98 million) versus 256 million roubles year ago

* Says its net profit was influenced by results of joint ventures

* The net effect of participation in the joint venture during H1 (including the recognition of hedging instruments) was minimal, a profit of 4 million roubles, while in H1 2014 the group received loss from the joint venture of 1.34 billion roubles

* H1 revenue 15.69 billion roubles versus 23.6 billion roubles year ago

* Revenue decrease was due to the fall in the sales of SsangYong brand, which was partially offset by an increase in sales of UAZ cars

* H1 EBITDA 1.79 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/1NE9b3x

Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.1030 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
