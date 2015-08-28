FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Van de Velde H1 net profit more than quadruples to 22.0 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
August 28, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Van de Velde H1 net profit more than quadruples to 22.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Van de Velde NV :

* H1 REBITDA increased by 6.3 pct, from 34.2 million euros ($38.2 million) to 36.4 million euros

* H1 net profit 22.0 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago

* Expects a rise in wholesale over the whole year 2015

* Expects a rise in REBITDA for 2015 on a comparable basis

* On an annual basis, this REBITDA rise will in terms of percentage be lower than the 11 pct reported at half-year

* Board of directors decides to distribute an interim dividend of 1.35 euros per share in autumn 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1LAePAw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.