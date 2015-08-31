BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 operating income rises to 103 million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* H1 net income of consolidated companies 59 million euros ($66.42 million) versus 51 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income 103 million euros versus 78 million euros a year ago

* H1 sales 933 million euros versus 781 million euros a year ago

* Maintaining its contributive operating income before non-recurring items target of between 240 million euros and 265 million euros for year

* Maintains its objective of reporting between 4.5 pct and 6.5 pct organic growth in sales in 2015

* Remains confident about strength of performance expected for 2015 in relation to objectives set