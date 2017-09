BRIEF-Victoria Park sets new financial targets and revises dividend policy

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Victoria Park AB :

* Sets new financial targets and revises dividend policy

* Plans to maintain an equity ratio of at least 30 percent (previously 25 percent)

* Plans to keep long-term loan to value ratio not exceeding 65 percent (previously 70 percent)

* Plans to generate a long-term return on equity of at least 15 percent (unchanged)

* Intends to propose dividend of 25 percent of the company’s pre-tax profit ex. value changes each year

