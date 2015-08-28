FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-La Doria H1 net profit jumps to 13.5 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-La Doria H1 net profit jumps to 13.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - La Doria SpA :

* H1 revenue 378.7 million euros ($425.24 million) versus 314.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 13.5 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago

* Board approves the merger plan for the incorporation of its wholly owned unit Pa.fi.al. Srl and its subsidiaries

* Sees revenue and margins to significantly grow in FY 2015 thanks both to organic growth and acquisition of Pa.fi.al. Srl

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

