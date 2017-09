Aug 28 (Reuters) - WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Together with Arkadiusz Obcieszko (partner) sets up WDB Healthcare Sp. z o.o. w organizacji

* The new unit will act as intermediary for health insurance services

* Holds 70 percent stake in the new unit which has capital of 100,000 zlotys ($26,500) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7790 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)