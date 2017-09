Aug 31 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Meyer Burger’s technology and product centre in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Roth & Rau AG, renamed Meyer Burger (Germany) AG

* Has entered into agreement with HAP Holding GmbH (DE) to sell its subsidiary, Roth & Rau - Ortner GmbH, including its subsidiary Roth & Rau Ortner USA, Inc. for an undisclosed amount Source text - bit.ly/1N3A3tJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)