BRIEF-Celyad announces commercial license agreement for C-Cure in Greater China
August 31, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Celyad announces commercial license agreement for C-Cure in Greater China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* Announces commercial license agreement for C-Cure in Greater China

* Celyad will conduct all clinical development and undertake any regulatory steps necessary for market approval in China, Hong-Kong, Taiwan and Macau (collectively “Greater China”)

* With a minimum of 20 million euros ($22.5 million), these activities will be funded by Medisun

* In exchange for license, and in addition to benefit of funding provided by medisun to support clinical development, Celyad will receive royalties and profit sharing

* Royalty rates ranging from 10 pct to 30 pct are calculated on total revenues of C-Cure, and profit sharing ranging from 20 pct to 25 pct are calculated on total revenues less royalties

* Expects initial clinical development activities to take place in Hong-Kong with potential addition of clinical sites in Celyad’s chart-2 trial, which is expected to be initiated before end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

