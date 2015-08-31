FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trigon Agri posts lower Jan-June EBITDA, cites wet weather
August 31, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trigon Agri posts lower Jan-June EBITDA, cites wet weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Trigon Agri

* H1 EBITDA stood at EUR 11.3 million (17.9)

* H1 total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory amounted to EUR 31.8 million (42.9)

* Says the year so far is looking weaker than last year because of lower soft commodity prices and heavy rainfall during the early harvest, giving lower yields in the early crops

* Says wet conditions in July would appear to have improved the outlook for the late harvest crops versus last year

* Says the political and economic conditions in Ukraine and Russia have not improved since the last report. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

