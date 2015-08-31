FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FIT Biotech H1 operating result swings to profit of EUR 5.4 mln
August 31, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FIT Biotech H1 operating result swings to profit of EUR 5.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - FIT Biotech Oy :

* H1 revenue 20,000 euros ($22,482) versus 10,000 euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 5.4 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago

* Within next three years, is aiming at licensing four of its primary drug candidates to partners who are able to take responsibility for clinical studies of drugs candidates and future commercialisation of drugs

* Says is not expecting any revenue in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

