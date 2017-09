Aug 31 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj :

* CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund has acquired a mixed-use property Kobmagergade 25 in central Copenhagen

* Property comprises six residential units, two retail units as well as storage and office space

* The transaction is completed in partnership with Keystone Investment Management, who will be responsible for asset management Source text for Eikon:

