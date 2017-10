Aug 31 (Reuters) - Idex ASA :

* Board member Andrew James MecLeod acquired 82,000 shares in Idex ASA, at an average price of 7.63 Norwegian crowns ($0.9228) per share on Aug. 28, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2682 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)