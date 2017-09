Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* H1 revenue 14.1 million euros ($15.85 million)

* H1 EBITDA 8.3 million euros

* H1 net profit 19.3 million euros

* Financial debt 99.9 million euros at end-June

* No comparative data since the company was incorporated in 2014 and had no control over any unit Source text for Eikon:

