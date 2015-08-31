BRIEF-SciBase's US Reader Study shows improvement in detection of melanoma using Nevisense

Aug 31 (Reuters) - SciBase AB :

* Scibase’s US reader study shows significant improvement in detection of melanoma using Nevisense

* With results from study, SciBase can now compile their complete application

* Can now finalize its pre-market approval (PMA) application, which is scheduled for submission before end of 2015

* Results from study show that addition of Nevisense significantly improved ability of US dermatologists to accurately detect melanoma Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)