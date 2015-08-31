FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Powerland H1 EBIT down 26 pct at EUR 8.5 mln
August 31, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Powerland H1 EBIT down 26 pct at EUR 8.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Powerland AG :

* H1 group revenues of 60.6 million euros ($67.96 million), this corresponds to a decrease of 36 pct compared to last year’s figure

* Maintains its conservative outlook about 2015

* At 8.5 million euros, H1 group EBIT decreased by 26 pct as against first half year of 2014

* H1 net profit of Powerland Group came in at 5.6 million euros, representing a 31 pct decrease compared to H1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

