FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fabege and ICA sign new agreement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fabege and ICA sign new agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* ICA signs new agreement with Fabege AB

* Has signed a new 12-year agreement for slightly more than 23,000 square meters of floor space, excluding garage facilities, in Arenastaden

* Total annual rental value including parking facilities amounts to about 68 million Swedish crowns

* Office will be built on Signalen 3 property and occupancy is scheduled for Q3 of 2018

* Estimated investment in project amounts to slightly more than 1 billion crowns ($7.75 million) and ICA will lease about 80 pct of total lettable area

* New contract with ICA gruppen will generate an increase in net lettings of about 23 million crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4261 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 129.0000 crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.