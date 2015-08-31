BRIEF-Fabege and ICA sign new agreement

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* ICA signs new agreement with Fabege AB

* Has signed a new 12-year agreement for slightly more than 23,000 square meters of floor space, excluding garage facilities, in Arenastaden

* Total annual rental value including parking facilities amounts to about 68 million Swedish crowns

* Office will be built on Signalen 3 property and occupancy is scheduled for Q3 of 2018

* Estimated investment in project amounts to slightly more than 1 billion crowns ($7.75 million) and ICA will lease about 80 pct of total lettable area

* New contract with ICA gruppen will generate an increase in net lettings of about 23 million crowns

