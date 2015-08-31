FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ipsen announces publication of results of the Phase III study of dysport
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 31, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsen announces publication of results of the Phase III study of dysport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen announces publication in the Lancet Neurology of the results of the Phase III randomized study (nct01313299) showing efficacy and safety of dysport (abobotulinumtoxina) in adult patients with upper limb spasticity

* New study met primary endpoint (Modified Ashworth Scale, MAS) and first secondary endpoint of Physician Global Assessment (PGA) in patients injected in different upper limb muscle groups (fingers, wrist, elbow or/and shoulder) according to patient disease presentation as Dysport shows muscle tone reduction and clinical benefit

* Efficacy on active movements, spasticity, passive function and ease of applying splints was demonstrated in a statistically and clinically significant manner as compared to placebo

* Efficacy was observed as early as one week post-injection and lasted up to 20 weeks in some patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.