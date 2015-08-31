BRIEF-Neurovive Pharmaceutical says discontinues CicloMulsion for myocardial infarction

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Neurovive refocuses CicloMulsion development - discontinues acute myocardial infarction indication
* Says will now place strategic focus on progressing research and development activities of ciclomulsion in acute kidney injury, development of its other drug candidates as well as accelerating its discovery programs
* says data presented showed that ciclomulsion had no therapeutic effect on acute myocardial infarction (AMI) patients undergoing PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)