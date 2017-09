Aug 31 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* 100 pct owned subsidiary of company and Swedbank concluded a loan agreement with loan limit of 25 million euros ($28.02 million)

* Loan will be used for financing construction of Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel

* Annual interest rate of loan is 6 months Euribor + 0.8 percent

