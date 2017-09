Aug 31 (Reuters) - Anyksciu Vynas AB :

* Q2 profit for the period of 91,000 euros ($101,865.40) versus loss of 21,000 euros year ago

* Q2 revenue of 699,000 euros versus 528,000 euros year ago

* H1 revenue of 1.6 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 profit for the period of 105,000 euros versus loss of 106,000 euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1VrWJoS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)