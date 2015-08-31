FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synergy Group H1 net profit down 64 pct to RUB 98 mln
August 31, 2015

BRIEF-Synergy Group H1 net profit down 64 pct to RUB 98 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Synergy Group PJSC :

* H1 net revenue 13.02 billion roubles ($194.64 million), up 18 pct versus year ago

* H1 EBITDA 1.42 billion roubles, up 9 pct versus year ago

* H1 net profit 98 million roubles versus 275 million roubles year ago

* Says net profit decreased by 64 pct due to rocketed financial costs, which result from the significant increase of interest rates upon loans and bank guarantees

* Says according to its expectations, these costs will be reduced in line with the reduction of the key interest rate by the Central Bank of Russia Source text: bit.ly/1NRPRiq Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.8925 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
