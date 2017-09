Aug 31 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd :

* Larimar Limited, major contributor of group’s contractual rental income, that they will not renew leases of four of properties currently occupied by them

* Will result in a loss of rental income of approximately 35 pct going forward from January 2016

* Has large cash reserves which are available to pursue suitable rental producing properties to counter this effect