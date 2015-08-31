FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
August 31, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BioPorto completes cash issue, private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S :

* Completes cash issue, private placement

* Issue was fully subscribed

* Board has decided to issue 11,724,750 new shares at 1 Danish crown each, against payment of 2.40 crowns per share at 1.00 crown

* Total proceeds from share issue amounts to 28.1 million crowns ($4.23 million), from which transaction costs be deducted

* Part of net proceeds are expected to be used for establishing a business platform in the USA, which will include BioPorto’s own US sales and support organization in charge of commercialization of The NGAL Test when FDA approval is expectedly achieved in early 2016

* Part of proceeds are expected to be used to complete development and marketing of new products gRAD and immunodeficiency tests as well as other projects Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6485 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
