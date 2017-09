Aug 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* Shareholder JKK Beteiligungs-GmbH has raised legal challenge against a decision of the annual general meeting

* Action is directed against the decision on agenda item 5 "election of the supervisory board" and agenda item 6 "election of a replacement member"