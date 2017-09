BRIEF-Gazprombank Q2 net result turns to loss of RUB 18.66 billion

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gazprombank AO :

* Reports Q2 loss for period of 18.66 billion roubles ($285.21 million) versus profit of 6.33 roubles a year ago

* Q2 net interest income is 21.03 billion roubles versus 22.17 billion roubles a year ago

* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as at June 30, 2015 is 8.9 percent versus 9.2 percent as at Dec. 31, 2014

* Net interest margin as at June 30, 2015 is 2.3 percent versus 3.2 percent as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1NSx1aN, bit.ly/1hrQ8M5

($1 = 65.4250 roubles)