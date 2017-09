Aug 31 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Divests its shares in Gommerkraftwerke AG

* Has sold its 26 pct share in Gommerkraftwerke AG to Groupe E, an energy supply company from western Switzerland

* Companies have agreed not to disclose the price Source text: bit.ly/1JH3f2F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)