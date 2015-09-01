FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suominen extends growth investment program to 60 mln euros
September 1, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suominen extends growth investment program to 60 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj :

* Suominen extends its growth investment program to 60 million euros ($67.64 million) and specifies the value of its investment at the Bethune plant

* Decides to extend its growth investment program to about 60 million euros due to promising growth prospects in high value added nonwovens

* Earlier, Suominen had stated that company will spend 30 million - 50 million euros in growth investments during strategic period of 2015-2017

* Specifies total value of its investment in a new wetlaid line at Bethune plant in SC, US

* Total value of investment project, including both equipment and facilities, will be close to 50 million euros

* Has selected Andritz as main supplier and integrator of project

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
