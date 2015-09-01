FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bwin confirms revised offer from 888 Holdings
#Casinos & Gaming
September 1, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bwin confirms revised offer from 888 Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Confirms it has also now received a revised proposal from 888 Holdings Plc

* Board of Bwin.Party is evaluating this proposal, together with that received from GVC, and intends to consult with its key shareholders in coming days

* Board’s unanimous recommendation of 888’s offer, which was announced on July 17 2015, remains unchanged

* Revised proposal is subject to a number of pre-conditions (which can be waived in whole or in part by 888) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
