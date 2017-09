Sept 1 (Reuters) - Neovacs SA :

* Receives first regulatory approvals for a phase IIb trial of IFNalpha-Kinoid in Lupus

* Co-primary endpoints for trial are biogical efficacy and clinical efficacy nine months after first immunization with IFNalpha-Kinoid

* Results of clinical trial are expected in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)