BRIEF-Zeltia says pharmaceutical council recommends approval of Yondelis in Japan
September 1, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zeltia says pharmaceutical council recommends approval of Yondelis in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Zeltia SA :

* Says the Japanese Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council (PAFSC) has recommended approval of Yondelis (trabectedin) in Japan

* The recommendation is for Yondelis to treat patients with soft tissue sarcoma in Japan

* Based on the review report prepared by the Japanese regulatory agency (PMDA) for Yondelis, the PAFCS has provided a positive opinion to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), which will then issue the marketing authorization Source text for Eikon:

