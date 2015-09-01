BRIEF-Bittium announces share increase through share subscriptions pursuant to series 2008C stock options

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj :

* Number of the Bittium Corporation’s shares has increased through share subscriptions pursuant to series 2008C stock options

* Total of 277,005 new shares were subscribed for between June 26, 2015 and Aug. 17, 2015, pursuant to series 2008C stock options

* Share subscription price, 152,352.75 euros ($172,006.25) has been recorded in company’s invested non-restricted equity fund

