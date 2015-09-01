FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bittium announces share increase through share subscriptions pursuant to series 2008C stock options
#Software
September 1, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bittium announces share increase through share subscriptions pursuant to series 2008C stock options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj :

* Number of the Bittium Corporation’s shares has increased through share subscriptions pursuant to series 2008C stock options

* Total of 277,005 new shares were subscribed for between June 26, 2015 and Aug. 17, 2015, pursuant to series 2008C stock options

* Share subscription price, 152,352.75 euros ($172,006.25) has been recorded in company’s invested non-restricted equity fund

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

