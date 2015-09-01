FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lotus Bakeries intends to move production volumes of Meise production facility to Courcelles
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 1, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lotus Bakeries intends to move production volumes of Meise production facility to Courcelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Lotus Bakeries NV :

* Intends to integrate production volumes of Meise production facility in Courcelles waffle facility

* Transfer has allowed company to develop a short term solution and guaranteed supply

* Next to this the company has developed several alternatives to ensure the complete waffle production in-house

* Will have to proceed with the collective dismissal of 66 workers and 5 employees

* Production facility at Meise was totally destroyed by fire on June 3 and will not be rebuild

Source text: bit.ly/1ifS8I4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.